Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce September Newsletter

September Chamber After Hours
August 26th
Island Dog Adventures & The Food Truck
160 East Pine Ave.
St. George Island
5:30pm-7:00pm
Monthly BusinessOctober Luncheon
Wednesday,
October, 2nd
Noon
Hosted by:
St. George Island Methodist Church
201 E Gulf Beach Dr, St George Island
Noon
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
July 2002 1,185
July 2003 1,196
July 2004 1,245
July 2005 1,198
July 2006 1,913
July 2007 2,814
July 2008 2,690
July 2009 2,923
July 2010 1,292
July 2011 3,055
July 2012 2,709
July 2013 2,712
July 2014 2,196
July 2015 1,368
July 2016 1,444
July 2017 1,107
July 2018 1,130
July 2019 2,263
St. George Island
July 2018 934
July 2019 1,524
Eastpoint
July 2019 318
Users
Sessions
12366
Number of Sessions Per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email
Tickets are now on sale for the Downtown Oyster Roast
Friday, November 1st.
Tickets are $70.00
Call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to purchase your tickets today.
850-653-9419
At Your Service Concierge
Owned and operated by Cher Novaria, located in Carrabelle and services all of Franklin County. At Your Service Concierge specializes in Hospitality - Childcare, Pet care, Elder care, Weddings Officiate, Grocery Stocking, In House Chefs, Transportation to both Airports, Notary
Market Street Social is an American-Asian fusion restaurant in a laid back Bohemian atmosphere serving Sushi, Salads, Beer & Wine.
Be Social at Market Street Social. Owned by Brittney Hulsey & AJ Cato located at 117 Market Street in Apalachicola
Located at 161 Commerce St. in Apalachicola.
For nearly 80 years, America has depended on Ferrellgas to be its local hometown propane provider. Trust us to fuel what matters to you.
Ribbon Cuttings
Harry A's
28 W Bay Shore Dr, St George Island
Market Street Social
117 Market St. Apalachicola
Member News
76 Market Street Apalachicola
Come check out our new eatery today! Formerly known as Up The Stairs, we are now known as Up To No Good Tavern.
Hours are Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Big screen TV's all around! Pizza, subs, salads, and appetizers, local draft beer and so much more!
The Franklin County Tourist Development
Council (FCTDC) will host Visit Florida
President and CEO Dana Young and other
Visit Florida team members in a meet and
greet forum in Apalachicola September 12
from 3-4 at the Fort Coombs Armory located
at 66 4th Street. The Apalachicola visit from
the state's tourism agency is the culmination
of a 10-stop statewide listening tour to help
Visit Florida learn how it can drive more visitors to area businesses.
"We are very honored to welcome Dana and the staff of Visit Florida to our community.
We encourage everyone to attend"
The Visit Florida team has been on the road
since mid August visiting with tourism officials and learning about individual community tourism needs. The statewide tour began in Miami and has moved up the state. Franklin County's visit represents the last leg of the trip.
All tourism business owners are invited to
attend the Sept. 12 meeting to learn how
Visit Florida-funded projects have benefited
the local economy in the past and to learn how
Visit Florida can best drive more tourism to
individual businesses in Franklin County.
All tourism professionals and others interested
Heritage Dinner
National Estuaries Day
September 27 @ 1:30 pm- 5:30 pmThe Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 27, in Eastpoint, Florida. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt commemorating this year as the Reserve's 40th anniversary. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games, including a new sea turtle game!
Attendees can also tour ANERR's 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. The Microplastics exhibit, also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day, takes a close look at the increasing use of plastics in the world and how they are impacting life throughout the food chain.
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2019-20, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Every Thursday
Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers
All Ages Welcome
Dogs on a Leash Welcome
Friday Nights at the Crooked River Grill
September 6, 13,20,27@ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Chef Nola and Chef Jamie are preparing a few worldly treats for our upcoming Friday night dinner specials. Upcoming Specials Include: 9/6 - Jambalaya 9/13 - Thai 9/20 - Sushi 9/27 - Moroccan Reservations are highly recommended. Please call 850-697-5050 or 850-697-9606.
The Forgotten Coast Open
September 7 @ 8:00 am - September 8 @ 5:00 pm
ST. JAMES BAY GOLF RESORT
, THE CROOKED GRILL RESTAURANT ST. JAMES BAY GOLF RESORT CARRABELLE FL 32322
CARRABELLE , 32322United States
Our previously rescheduled Forgotten Coast Open is just a few weeks away! Join us September 7 - 8 as players from throughout the region come together for our annual tournament. There are still spots available for tournament players! Please contact the pro shop at 850-697-9606 for details and registration.
The Bakan-Longineu-Hall Trio
September 7 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Bakan-Longineu-Hall Trio is set for a gallery performance next month, Sat., Sept 7th, so now is time to put this excellent event on your calendar. Treat yourself to a very special evening as this innovative versatile ensemble performs in the studio surrounded by the colorful works of Jenny Odom, Beth Appleton and our next featured artist, Betsy Marsch
Fused Glass Art Classes
September 11,18 & 25th@ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM Wed
Weekly reoccurring
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Taste of Silk Art Create your own Silk Scarf
September 12 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm $45
Learn a smorgasbord of silk painting techniques to create lovely silk scarves of your very own design! Come to one or all... everyone and anyone can learn to paint on silk! Make some new friends as you explore this beautiful activity, and at the end of the day, you take home your creation. All supplies included. No experience necessary. Classes are $45 and include materials. As always, Taste of Silk Art classes invite you to bring a beverage, bottle of wine, and to these laid-back classes creating fun and art together.
Conservation Lecture Series Program
September 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Lecture by Dr. Gavin Naylor, PhD, University of Florida at 7-8 pm with light refreshments and conversation with the speaker after the lecture. Free and open to the public.
Darwin's idea that the diversity of life arose by descent with modification required two elements. (1) a means of generating heritable traits. (2) a means to select among the traits so generated. His theory of Natural Selection accounted for the second component. But he was never able to explain how novel heritable traits arose in the first place. We still don't have a general theory to account for the generation of novel heritable traits. Dr. Naylor will make the case that there has been too much emphasis on the importance of natural selection to explain the diversity of life - and not enough on the intrinsic properties of the living systems themselves.
Turtle Talk
August 7th, 13th, 20th, 27th
Come learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island. Get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This air-conditioned event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the area alone or with family.
September 14th & 28th@ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
September 13th 7:30 -9;00pm
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Wednesday, August 14 from 8-9:30 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. The Cape St. George Lighthouse offers Sunset & Full Moon Climbs each month. Full Moon Climbs include light hors d'oeurves and water. Prepaid reservations for any 2019 Full Moon Climb can be made at the Lighthouse Gift Shop. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Times vary throughout the year. Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. If you don't have reservations, you can still enjoy the Full Moon Climb! After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10 for the general public and $5 for SGLA members.
sons.
Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb
September 14 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Saturday, September 14 from 8-10 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay under the glow of the sunset and the rising full Harvest moon.
Enjoy a special opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb. Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the fire pit and live music on the front porch. Cost is just $8. The museum and gift shop will also be open. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Taste of Silk Art Create your own Silk Scarf
September 19 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm $45
Learn a smorgasbord of silk painting techniques to create lovely silk scarves of your very own design! Come to one or all... everyone and anyone can learn to paint on silk! Make some new friends as you explore this beautiful activity, and at the end of the day, you take home your creation. All supplies included. No experience necessary. Classes are $45 and include materials. As always, Taste of Silk Art classes invite you to bring a beverage, bottle of wine, and to these laid-back classes creating fun and art together.
International Coastal Cleanup in Franklin County
September 21 @ 8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Museum Day
International Coastal Cleanup in Franklin County
Co-sponsored by Ocean Conservancy, Apalachicola Riverkeeper, and Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling
Saturday, September 21, 8:30-11:30am
What: Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling, is co-sponsoring the Ocean Conservancy's 33rd Annual International Coast Cleanup, the world's largest volunteer effort to help protect our oceans, lakes and rivers. In Franklin County last year, 315 volunteers collected 3.4 tons of trash from the local beaches, bay, gulf, and river. Each year, volunteers not only remove trash from the environment but also record what they collect in order to develop ways to deter these trash problems in the future.
When/Where: Saturday, September 21, from 8:30am to 11:30am at 16 locations in Franklin County and a 17thlocation at Saint Vincent NWR. The 10 locations below need volunteers. We provide trash bags, T-shirts, gloves, water, snacks, and data cards. Volunteers should bring sunscreen, bug spray, protective clothing, and sturdy shoes.
Cleanup Locations and Where to Meet:
Apalachicola: 10' Hole Battery Park - under the bridge
Apalachicola - Abercrombie Landing - 12th Street out about 4 miles
Bald Point State Park: 146 Box Cut Rd, Alligator Point
Carrabelle: City Pavilion on Marine Street
Carrabelle: Carrabelle Beach Across from RV park
Eastpoint: Downtown Pavilion Area on HWY 98
Eastpoint: Marion Millender Park - off Patton St.
Lanark Beach: Public Access Pt. - Arizona St. south of Hwy 98
St. George Island: Downtown Lighthouse Park - in front of lighthouse
St. George Island State Park: Check-in at Park Gate (appropriate for adults)
"The act of cleaning a beach changes you."-Pam Longobardi
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is a member-supported watchdog organization dedicated to the restoration and protection of the Apalachicola River and Bay and the only organization whose sole mission is to preserve this spectacular natural resource for future generations.
Ocean Conservancy educates and empowers citizens to take action on behalf of the ocean. From the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico to the halls of Congress, Ocean Conservancy brings people together to find solutions for our water planet. Informed by science, our work guides policy and engages people in protecting the ocean and its wildlife for future generations.
September 21 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Back by popular demand all three of Carrabelle's wonderful museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10 am - 5 pm as part of Smithsonian magazine's 15th annual Museum Day. This national celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian with free admission. In salute to this day, Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will have special activities and exhibits.
INFORMATION ON MUSEUMS AND EXHIBITS
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum honors the military men and women as well as civilian personnel who trained and worked in Carrabelle and Franklin County during 1942 through 1946. The museum houses numerous displays of military artifacts, photos and memorabilia of many types. Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located at 1873 Highway 98 West, directly across from Carrabelle Beach where military troops practiced D-Day beach assaults.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is proud to be celebrating the Smithsonian's Museum Day for the 13th year in a row. This year the museum has the privilege of dedicating its new building to Sidney Winchester, a Carrabelle native, Army veteran and key supporter of Camp Gordon Johnston Museum. Sid was a charter member of the Camp Gordon Johnston Association, was on board from its inception, and continued to serve as director and as President repeatedly over the next 20 years. He was the energy behind the CGJ reunion Parade. He was also instrumental in acquiring the DUKW and Lieferwagen as well as raising money for the Museum. Even after his cancer diagnosis, he continued to work on behalf of the museum. The building dedication ceremony honoring Sid Winchester will be at 11 am.
In addition, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum has an exciting new display of a half-scale model of a Higgins Boat (LCVP). The "Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel" (LCVP) or Higgins Boat was used extensively in amphibious landings in World War II by the American military, including D-Day and in the Pacific Theatre at the Battles of Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and elsewhere. The museum is excited to have this half-scale model Higgins Boat on display with a platform that will allow "half scale soldiers" to try it out. Also, in keeping with this year's theme, "Year of Music", Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be playing WWII era music throughout the day as well as a short film highlighting the beach assault training that took place in 1943 on Carrabelle Beach.
Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum features local artifacts and exhibits including Carrabelle's Native American people, the Steamship "Tarpon", the original "World's Smallest Police Station", Carrabelle industry and culture (seafood, logging, and gas stations) and Carrabelle families from the pioneer days to the present. The Carrabelle History Museum is located at 106 Avenue B, SE, Carrabelle, FL
In observance of this year's Museum Day theme, "Year of Music", the Carrabelle History Museum will be featuring nostalgic and folk music as well as several musical instruments in its collection. From Will McLean's folk classic, "Tate's Hell" in the family room to recordings of world-class Florida Folk music outside to nostalgic records in a listening room, the museum will be showcasing music and sound. In addition, music and sound related artifacts will be highlighted and featured throughout the museum - from a Native American pentatonic flute, a Civil War era flute and even a drum from the Marching Band at Carrabelle High School and much more. The museum will also be introducing a brand new, fun Museum Scavenger Hunt this day (for bragging rights only.)
Crooked River Lighthouse
The history and the science of the Crooked River Lighthouse are displayed through interesting exhibits, including a historical setting of the early 1900's, examples of beacons, the methods of constructing a skeletal tower lighthouse, plus the original Keeper's House clocks, a barometer, a glass fire grenade, and more. Also on the grounds, a nice picnic area features tables, a shelter and a small playground. Crooked River Lighthouse is located at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle.
For Museum Day, free lighthouse tower climbs will be available to all attendees. Lighthouse tower climbs are available Saturday from 10 am- 4 pm. Visitors are challenged to tackle the 103 foot lighthouse and climb its 128 inside steps. Those who make it to the top are rewarded by magnificent views of the St. George Sound and Tate's Hell State Forest. Kids can make their own model of the Crooked River Lighthouse with card stock. In honor of this year's theme, "Year of Music", the museum will be featuring maritime heritage music recordings during the day.
Additionally staff and volunteers will be offering a wonderful lantern-making workshop at the Keeper's House from 1-4:30 pm. Materials, instruction and hands-on help will be provided to make some unique, colorful lanterns for a $8 donation. At the end, attendees will get to take their own finished lantern home with them.
More information, including a list of participating museums, and Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday
beginning August 15.
Taste of Silk Art Create your own Silk Scarf
September 26 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm $45.00
Learn a smorgasbord of silk painting techniques to create lovely silk scarves of your very own design! Come to one or all... everyone and anyone can learn to paint on silk! Make some new friends as you explore this beautiful activity, and at the end of the day, you take home your creation. All supplies included. No experience necessary. Classes are $45 and include materials. As always, Taste of Silk Art classes invite you to bring a beverage, bottle of wine, and to these laid-back classes creating fun and art together.
