Visit Florida Team Coming to Apalachicola Sept. 12

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) will host Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young and other Visit Florida team members in a meet and greet forum in Apalachicola September 12 from 3-4 at the Fort Coombs Armory located at 66 4 th Street.
The Apalachicola visit from the state’s tourism agency is the culmination of a 10-stop statewide listening tour to help Visit Florida learn how it can drive more visitors to area businesses.
“We are very Honored to welcome Dana and the Staff of Visit Florida to our community. We encourage everyone to attend,” says FCTDC Executive Director John Solomon.
The Visit Florida team has been on the road since mid August visiting with tourism officials and learning about individual community tourism needs. The statewide tour began in Miami and has moved up the state. Franklin County’s visit represents the last leg of the trip.
All tourism business owners are invited to attend the Sept. 12 meeting to learn how Visit Florida-funded projects have benefited the local economy in the past and to learn how Visit Florida can best drive more tourism to individual businesses in Franklin County.
All tourism professionals and others interested in Florida tourism are invited to register for any of the meetings throughout the state. You can register online to attend at
https://visitflorida.formstack.com/forms/community_tourism_meeting_franklin_county.
