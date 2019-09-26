Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

Meetings



Monthly Business October Luncheon

Wednesday, October, 2nd Noon

Hosted by: St. George Island Methodist Church

201 E Gulf Beach Dr, St George Island









Visitor Statistics

Apalachicola

August 2001 829 August 2002 791 August 2003 969 August 2004 930 August 2005 1,210 August 2006 1,740 August 2007 1,798 August 2008 1,696 August 2009 1,978 August 2010 876 August 2012 1,678 August 2013 1,885 August 2014 1,210 August 2015 1,760 August 2016 912 August 2017 1,010 August 2018 1,004 August 2019 1,810

St. George Island

August 2018 772 August 2019 910



Eastpoint





August Website Stats Users 10,532 New Users 9928

Sessions 12366

Number of Sessions Per User 1.17 Pageviews 29,111 Pages / Session 2.35 Avg. Session Duration 00:01:39 Bounce Rate 67.81% August 2019 213 Board of Directors PRESIDENT

Donna Duncan 653-8976

VICE-PRESIDENT

Bud Hayes 927-3305

TREASURER

Jerry Hall 653-9510

SECRETARY

Jean Ulrich 653-2900 Kristin Anderson 653-2249 Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009 Craig Gibson 653-8853

Ginny Griner 653-8853

Beverly Hewitt 653-9510

Mike Koun 653-2191

Michael Shuler 653-1757 Sara Ward 653-1399 Debbie Flowers 670-4000 Andrea Duval 653-2512 Executive Director John C. Solomon execdirector@apalachicolabay. org 850-370-6602

Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center Samantha Gilbert 850-653-9419

Assistant St. George Island Center Nancy Hodgson 850-927-7744





Downtown Oyster Roast

Tickets are now on sale for the Downtown Oyster Roast Friday, November 1st. Tickets are $70.00 Call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to purchase your tickets today. 850-653-9419

New Members



High Five Adventures

Weather you are hosting a party, visiting with family, or just simply interested in some sightseeing, we are the MOST unique and fun new experience on the water in Apalachicola. Our tours are bring your own beverage of choice as well as any snacks you may desire. We have 12 pedal stations that surround a center bar with coolers (we provide the ice) to keep your drinks cold. All tours are led by a USCG Master Captain as well as a deck hand to ensure you have a great time on your trip! Bring along up to 20 of your friends or book a ride by the seat. Custom tours are available in advance. Give us a call at 833-way2fun or visit our website at www.highfivecycle.com



Coastal Conservation Association

CCA was created in 1977, after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast had decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. A group of 14 concerned recreational anglers gathered in a local tackle shop to create the Gulf Coast Conservation Association to turn the tide for conservation. Only four years later, gill nets along the Texas coast were outlawed and both red drum and speckled trout were declared game fish.





Beach Tech Services Owned and operated by Hope Stewart located in Carrabelle Beach Tech Services specializes in TV Wall Mounts, Smart Home Automatons , Security Cameras, A/V, Surround Sound, Nest, Alexa, Firestick, Ring, Roku, and much much More.





Member News

National Estuaries Day

September 27 @ 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 27, in Eastpoint, Florida. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt commemorating this year as the Reserve's 40th anniversary. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games, including a new sea turtle game!Attendees can also tour ANERR's 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. The Microplastics exhibit, also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day, takes a close look at the increasing use of plastics in the world and how they ar e impacting life throughout the food chain.





Visit Capt Peterson's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCTJbJGDRqEzQyh uNzMIeq0w



Chamber News

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Wins Awards

The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) recognized Florida's top chambers of commerce throughout the state for their outstanding achievement and precedence within the area of communications. The awards were presented at the organization's Annual Conference, held September 17-19, 2019 T he Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce we won three awards.

2019 Public Relations Programs: Volunteer Recognition and Volunteer of the Year Award

2019 Audio/Visual/Online Communications: "Open For Business" Social Media Commercial

2019 CVB Communications/Marketing Materials: Butts & Clucks Advertising Campaign



Executive Director John Solomon was also presented a plaque for advancement of the Chamber of Commerce Profession for 5 years.





Butts & Clucks Cook-Off Florida State BBQ Championship Applications now available www.buttsandclucks.com



The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center

