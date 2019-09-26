Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

|
Monthly Business October Luncheon
Wednesday,
October, 2nd
Noon
Hosted by:
St. George Island Methodist Church
201 E Gulf Beach Dr, St George Island
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
August 2001 829
August 2002 791
August 2003 969
August 2004 930
August 2005 1,210
August 2006 1,740
August 2007 1,798
August 2008 1,696
August 2009 1,978
August 2010 876
August 2012 1,678
August 2013 1,885
August 2014 1,210
August 2015 1,760
August 2016 912
August 2017 1,010
August 2018 1,004
August 2019 1,810
St. George Island
August 2018 772
August 2019 910
Eastpoint
August 2019 213
Users
Sessions
12366
Number of Sessions Per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
|
Tickets are now on sale for the Downtown Oyster Roast
Friday, November 1st.
Tickets are $70.00
Call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to purchase your tickets today.
850-653-9419
Weather you are hosting a party, visiting with family, or just simply interested in some sightseeing, we are the MOST unique and fun new experience on the water in Apalachicola. Our tours are bring your own beverage of choice as well as any snacks you may desire. We have 12 pedal stations that surround a center bar with coolers (we provide the ice) to keep your drinks cold. All tours are led by a USCG Master Captain as well as a deck hand to ensure you have a great time on your trip! Bring along up to 20 of your friends or book a ride by the seat. Custom tours are available in advance. Give us a call at 833-way2fun or visit our website at www.highfivecycle.com
Coastal Conservation Association
CCA was created in 1977, after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast had decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. A group of 14 concerned recreational anglers gathered in a local tackle shop to create the Gulf Coast Conservation Association to turn the tide for conservation. Only four years later, gill nets along the Texas coast were outlawed and both red drum and speckled trout were declared game fish.
Owned and operated by Hope Stewart located in Carrabelle Beach Tech Services specializes in TV Wall Mounts, Smart Home Automatons, Security Cameras, A/V, Surround Sound, Nest, Alexa, Firestick, Ring, Roku, and much much More.
Member News
National Estuaries Day
September 27 @ 1:30 pm- 5:30 pmThe Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 27, in Eastpoint, Florida. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt commemorating this year as the Reserve's 40th anniversary. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games, including a new sea turtle game!Attendees can also tour ANERR's 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. The Microplastics exhibit, also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day, takes a close look at the increasing use of plastics in the world and how they are impacting life throughout the food chain.
Visit Capt Peterson's Youtube Channel
Chamber News
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Wins Awards
The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) recognized Florida's top chambers of commerce throughout the state for their outstanding achievement and precedence within the area of communications. The awards were presented at the organization's Annual Conference, held September 17-19, 2019
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce we won three awards.
2019 Public Relations Programs: Volunteer Recognition and Volunteer of the Year Award
2019 Audio/Visual/Online Communications:
"Open For Business" Social Media Commercial
2019 CVB Communications/Marketing Materials:
Butts & Clucks Advertising Campaign
Executive Director John Solomon was also presented a plaque for advancement of the Chamber of Commerce Profession for 5 years.
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
Florida State BBQ Championship
Applications now available
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Every Thursday
Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers
All Ages Welcome
Dogs on a Leash Welcome
September 26 @ 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm
Learn a smorgasbord of silk painting techniques to create lovely silk scarves of your very own design! Come to one or all... everyone and anyone can learn to paint on silk! Make some new friends as you explore this beautiful activity, and at the end of the day, you take home your creation. All supplies included. No experience necessary. Classes are $45 and include materials. As always, Taste of Silk Art classes invite you to bring a beverage, bottle of wine, and to these laid-back classes creating fun and art together.
Friday Nights at the Crooked River Grill
September 27 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
ST. JAMES BAY GOLF RESORT
, THE CROOKED GRILL RESTAURANT ST. JAMES BAY GOLF RESORT CARRABELLE FL 32322
CARRABELLE , 32322 United States
Chef Nola and Chef Jamie are preparing a few worldly treats for our upcoming Friday night dinner specials. Upcoming Specials Include: 9/6 - Jambalaya 9/13 - Thai 9/20 - Sushi 9/27 - Moroccan Reservations are highly recommended. Please call 850-697-5050 or 850-697-9606.
September 28 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Field Trips
September 28 @ 12:00 am
Explore your river and basin with us! Our volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. We hike and kayak in the spring and fall. We kayak year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based.
Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Donations are always appreciated, as this is a volunteer-based program. Our skilled trip leaders truly enjoy introducing people to the river system. Loaner kayaks are also available.
Paddlers and hikers need to bring: water; snacks/lunch; sunscreen; and hat. Paddlers, please wear clothing that won't weigh you down if it gets wet. Synthetics like nylon blends are best. No jeans or boots.
Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
October 2 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ANERR
, 108 Island Drive
Eastpoint, Florida
32328
Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on adjacent water bodies. Participants in the workshop will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a luscious bay conscious landscape. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Come find out how to be good to the bay and reduce your water bills. Please register for the class in advance
Fused Glass Art Classes
October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th@ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM Wed
Weekly reoccurring
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Apalachicola Bay Estuary Class
October 4 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Free
Do you know what an estuary is and why it is so vital our economy and way of life? Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve this Fall as we explore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. We will see these habitats up close aboard the Reserve's research vessel the Henry Lee.
The class cost is free to attend but you must get tickets before class on our eventbrite page
, as spaces fill up fast. Please be sure to bring weather appropriate clothing, and eat lunch in advance.
Any further questions can be addressed to Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or emailed here
- or contact Josh Eaton at (850) 670-7710
7th Annual PINK OUT!
on Friday, October 11th beginning at 6:00pm at Paddy's Raw Bar. The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, Oyster City beer, the MR. PINK OUT Pageant, and a silent auction filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, fishing trips, and much more!
This year's raffle is definitely something you don't want to miss out on! We are raffling off a gift certificate bouquet featuring gift cards from almost all of the restaurants in Franklin County! The bouquet is over $1500.00 in value, and tickets are $10 each or 5 for $40! Purchase tickets at Paddy's Raw Bar beforehand or on the evening of the PINK OUT! You may also contact us through the PINK OUT! Facebook page to purchase tickets. You do not have to be present to win. The winner will be chosen the evening of the PINK OUT!
100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents. Help us hook a cure, and fight breast cancer in Franklin County!
October 12 & 26th@ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash
October 12 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm $25
The St. George Island Art & Wine Splash is October 12 from 1pm until 5pm. Over 25 artists and craftsmen will display their work in the business district and around Lighthouse Park. Tickets (glasses) for the wine tasting at 8 different stations are $25. They can be purchased at the St. George Visitors Center, Island Dog Beach and Surf Shop, Sometimes It's Hotter, and Seaside Cotton the week before the event or the day of the event.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb - Hunter's Moon
October 13 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sunday - October 13, 2019 @ 7:00 - 8:30 PM.
Climb to the top of the lighthouse to see spectacular views of the sunset and full moon. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Contact Gift Shop at 850-927-7745 for reservations.
The October full moon is often referred to as the Full Hunter's Moon, Blood Moon, or Sanguine Moon. Many moons ago, Native Americans named this bright moon for obvious reasons. The leaves are falling from trees, the deer are fattened, and it's time to begin storing up meat for the long winter ahead. Because the fields were traditionally reaped in late September or early October, hunters could easily see fox and other animals that come out to glean from the fallen grains. Probably because of the threat of winter looming close, the Hunter's Moon is generally accorded with special honor, historically serving as an important feast day in both Western Europe and among many Native American tribes.
Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb
October 13 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Sunday, October 13 from 7-10 pm. FL. Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay under the glow of the sunset and the rising full Hunter's moon.
For the October full moon climb, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have wonderful, live music featuring the cool sounds of Bo May. Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the fire pit and live music on the front porch. Cost is just $8. The museum and gift shop will also be open for guests' enjoyment. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Don't miss this special opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb.
October 15 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Best-selling author Stephanie Dray will be doing a presentation, Q&A, and book signing for the Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series, in a program by PALS of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library. Ms. Dray is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today best-selling author of historical women's fiction. Her books include My Dear Hamilton, America's First Daughter, the Nile Trilogy, and her latest, Ribbons of Scarlet, to be released in October just before her presentation here. The eventis 5:30-7 p.m., free and open to the public. It will be held at the French Consulate Suites, 76 Water Street. Her books will be available to purchase at the event.
October 18 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
ANERR
, 108 Island Drive
Eastpoint, Florida
32328
The Apalachicola River has been called "the Lifeblood of the Bay." Freshwater from the river mixes with salty gulf creating Apalachicola Bay, one of the most pristine and productive estuaries in the country. The river has always played an important role in Apalachicola's history and it is vital to our lives today. It is also a significant resource for the state of Florida, and its freshwater flow is critical to the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico. Participants
will embark on a journey up the river aboard the ANERR research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the floodplain ecosystems and distributaries of the river.
Any questions about this or any of our other courses and workshops can be addressed to either Anita Grove: (850) 670-7708 or emailed to her here
, or Josh Eaton: (850) 670-7710
October 19 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19 from 6-10 pm at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This unique festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing Celtic music by Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges, the spectacular "glow-in-the-dark" performance from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient crafts, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food
and desserts.
Featured on the program will be a remarkably gifted Celtic duo, Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges. Aisha Ivey has won the southeast United States Scottish Fiddle Championship for 10 years in a row. Stephen Hodges plays acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, banjo, and upright and electric bass in a variety of styles. The performance of lively Celtic tunes will take place under the glow of over a hundred colorful lanterns. Many of the lanterns in the park are one-of-a-kind items that have been handmade at various lantern making workshops over the years.
In addition, the talented Tallahassee Community College Dance Company will dazzle guests on the outdoor stage with their superb choreography, amazing talent and imaginative use of glow-in-the-dark props and illusions. The TCC Dance Company has been inspiring creative dancers for 17 years and the college has an admirable outreach program which enables these students to perform for audiences all over the state. Crooked River Lighthouse is honored that these excellent dancers will be performing at Lantern Fest again this year.
Come revel in this unique birthday party in honor of the 124th birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse!
The Boarders
October 25 @ 8:00 am - October 27 @ 5:00 pm
The Panhandle Players present their first show of the season, "The Boarders," written and directed by Apalachicola native, Royce Rolstad, III. Amanda and Sarah are old college friends taking a cross-country trip. When they stop off at a local B&B, strange things begin to happen and it's a stop they will wish they never made. This 80s inspired thriller is bound to leave you on the edge of your seat. See it one-weekend only October 25-27 at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola. Tickets are available online at: PanhandlePlayers.com
or at the door. Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door.
Ghosts on the Coast - A Haunted Trail
October 24 @ 7:30 pm -10:30 pm October 25 and October 31st
$5 - $12
The Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club, in association with the Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office, present "Ghosts on the Coast - A Haunted Trail. The three day event will be at the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle. FL. Let us SCARE you, while raising funds to go towards Project Lifesaver. Project Lifesaver is the premier tracking system, used by local authorities, to locate those with wandering tendancies caused by cognitive issues, such as Alzheimer's and Autism. This is something that is sorely needed in Franklin Co., and the Parrot Heads hope to help! The "Haunting" will be on Qctober 24th and 25th, and again on Halloween night, October 31st. We will start just after dark, around 7:30 pm and end at 10:30 pm. Scare you then! Fins Up!
Ghostwalk
October 26 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hauntings will abound Saturday, October 26 in Apalachicola when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. For the uninitiated, this tour features many longtime residents of Apalachicola, or actual descendants in costume, portraying figures from history who are buried at Chestnut Street Cemetery. For history buffs, this walk through time takes you back to the early 1800s when the city was a hub of activity for the maritime industry.
Oyster Ecology Workshop
October 25 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Learn about Apalachicola's famous bivalves! This class will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, tide permitting, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats.
Registration is free, but registering before hand is required on our eventbrite page. The class will meet at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, in the upstairs classroom at 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint FL 32328. Participants need to bring boots, or their own fishing waders and a water bottle.
