Franklin County has agreed to apply for grant funding to help expand the county's emergency management office and to help fund dune restoration projects.
County Restore coordinator Alan Pierce said Franklin County is eligible for a share of a one time grant program called the “Hurricane Michael Hurricane State Recovery Grant Program.”
The grant is being offered through the Florida Department of Emergency Management.
There is a total of 25 million dollars in the program which will be shared by 11 counties, but that means Franklin County could still get upwards of 2 million dollars for local projects.
The county has agreed to apply for two projects, including a $1 million dollar addition to the existing Emergency Operation Center at the Apalachicola airport to provide better space for EOC operations.
The EOC is very old and getting too small for all of its uses.
The county is trying to get a new EOC building, but that could be years in the future while this expansion could be done relatively quickly.
The county will also apply for an additional $1 million dollars for dune restoration county wide to help repair our beaches which were devastated during Hurricane Michael.
The deadline for applying for the grant is October 1st.
The applications will be made by Langton Consultants for a fee of $7500.
