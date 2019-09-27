The Franklin County Youth Soccer Program will hold its opening day of soccer on Saturday.
The group has 18 teams this year, and 155 players.
The teams are from Carrabelle, Eastpoint and Apalachicola.
They also have dozens of volunteers helping to coach as well as serve as assistant coaches and a team parents.
Franklin County Commissioner Smokey Parrish pointed out that the soccer program has been growing in recent years which he said is a good thing because that's 155 local kids that aren't running around on the street and instead are doing something constructive.
He added that's why the county commission continues to support local sports teams and he urged the public to support the program.
The youth soccer season will officially kick-off with a day of soccer on Saturday, September the 28th from 9 till 4 at DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola.
They’ll have the concession stand open for refreshments and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy.
After that there will be games 2 to 3 days a week for the next nine weeks with the end of the season "Soccer Fun Day" in November.
