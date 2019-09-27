The Florida Park Service has been awarded the 2019 National Gold Medal award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.This achievement makes Florida the only park system in the nation to win a fourth Gold Medal award.
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, and environmental stewardship among other criteria.
Florida's state parks cover over 800,000 acres, including 100 miles of beaches.
More than 32 million people visit the state parks each year.
There are 175 state parks statewide – and nine state trails including quite a few around Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Local state parks include the St. George Island State Park, The Bald Point State Park, the Orman House and Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola as well as the Ochlockonee River State Park in Wakulla County and the St. Joe Peninsula State Park in Gulf County.
For full list of Florida State Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
