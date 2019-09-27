Volunteer Florida Announces $6.4 Million for Hurricane Michael Disaster Case Management Programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –
Volunteer Florida is pleased to announce $6,465,843 in funding to support communities recovering from Hurricane Michael through disaster case management services.
The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will support a Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) that will connect Hurricane Michael survivors with a case manager who can help them achieve recovery. Organizations interested in applying to provide these services should respond to the request for proposal
(RFP) by October 11, 2019 at 12 pm (ET).
“Floridians who felt the devastation of Hurricane Michael deserve nothing less than our full support,” said Governor Ron DeSantis
. “This funding for disaster case management programs will help Floridians in Northwest Florida rebuild and recover from this storm.”
“Volunteer Florida is proud to administer this funding on behalf of the State of Florida, with the support of FEMA and the Florida Division of Emergency Management,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram
. “This funding will help provide Floridians with the access and resources they need to recover from Hurricane Michael.”
“Making sure that every resident impacted by a disaster gets back on their feet is pivotal, especially following such a massive disaster as Hurricane Michael,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz
. “Today’s announcement, in addition to the policy changes the Governor directed us to make at the Division to provide funding to communities faster than ever before, will provide important support to the people of Northwest Florida. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Volunteer Florida to help the Panhandle recover.”
Volunteer Florida sub grantees will provide the following types of services to families impacted by Hurricane Michael:
- Individual assessments of unmet needs caused by Hurricane Michael
- Assisting families and individuals access home reconstruction and repair services
- Coordinating activities of volunteers/workers completing repair and reconstruction projects
- Developing goal-oriented plans for families and individuals
- Progress monitoring
- Client advocacy
This funding will be dispersed via a competitive RFP to qualified service providing organizations and is not intended for individual assistance. To view the RFP and application instructions, please click here
. Proposals are due to Volunteer Florida by 12 pm (ET) on October 11, 2019.
