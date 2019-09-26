County commissioners have approved another cell phone tower – this one on Gadsden Drive north of Eastpoint.
The board approved the special exception needed to allow the construction of a 350 foot self supported cell tower.
The tower will likely allow better cell coverage in the center of the county as well as on Highway 65.
The tower already had approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The tower will be erected by Walter Armistead of St. George Island.
