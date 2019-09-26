Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $1.1 Million to Support Mexico Beach Fire Department and Law Enforcement Operations

Mexico Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is awarding $1.1 million to Mexico Beach to support fire department and law enforcement operations as the city recovers from Hurricane Michael. This funding is part of the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program, a $25 million grant program administered by FDEM to support hurricane recovery in Northwest Florida.
“Today, I’m proud to announce that we are providing $1.1 million to Mexico Beach to support their fire department and law enforcement operations,” said Governor DeSantis. “After the devastating impact Hurricane Michael had on this city, and especially its budget, it is vital we do whatever we can to help. By providing funding to support the Mexico Beach Fire Department and law enforcement officers, we are helping the city make sure its residents are safe, while also ensuring our hard working first responders can support their families.”
“After visiting the areas most impacted by Hurricane Michael today, the Governor and I continue our commitment to provide support for the good people of Northwest Florida,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Although the damage and destruction from Hurricane Michael was daunting, we remain dedicated to restoring this community.”
“The strain on local budgets we saw after Hurricane Michael, especially in fiscally constrained areas like Mexico Beach, was something our state had never experienced before, which is why today’s announcement is absolutely critical for their recovery,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “Providing the necessary funding to Mexico Beach helps them immensely as they begin their fiscal year. I want to thank the legislature for helping to create this grant program. At the Division, we will continue to expedite projects and provide funding at a record pace for the communities recovering from Hurricane Michael, which has so far totaled more than $250 million awarded since January.”
