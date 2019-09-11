County commissioners last week opened bids from 4 companies interested in overseeing the reconstruction of Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
The road gets damaged almost every time a tropical storm or hurricane threatens our area, and has been in rough shape for years.
The bids for the work ranged from 4.7 million dollars to nearly 7 million.
Those bids will be read over by an engineer who will make a recommendation to the county commission for a final decision on September the 17th.
Even then it could be a long time before the project gets started.
The county will have to turn over the recommended low bid to he Federal Emergency Management Agency for their approval, and at that point the project, and the timeline, are in the hands of FEMA.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment