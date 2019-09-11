Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The Franklin County commission is seeking federal money to complete the renovations of the Fort Coombs Armory
The Franklin County commission is seeking federal money to complete the renovations of the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Last week the board agreed to file a pre-application with the USDA to install a required fire sprinkler system and to renovate the remaining windows in the in the Armory that have not already been fixed.
The project will cost about $850,000 to complete and the county will have to pay about 212 thousand of that.
The county will use a 100 thousand dollar grant from the State Fire Marshall's Office along with 100 thousand dollars from the Tourist Development Council to cover the county's share of the project.
The work is part of an ongoing project to renovate the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired – the front entrance has also been repaired and renovated.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment