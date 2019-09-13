Deer season details - FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

September
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Provide your input on 2020-2021 hunting-related draft rule changes
Zone A youth deer hunt weekend
Resources for Zone C archery and crossbow seasons
Find public land hunting opportunities
Contribute to conservation by hunting pythons
September is Treestand Safety Awareness Month
Hunting Season Dates
Gray squirrel season opens Oct. 12 and runs through March 1
Statewide recreational alligator hunting season runs through Nov. 1
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, check out these opportunities and be ready to log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com at the dates and times listed below.
Returned quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
How you can help fight chronic wasting disease
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a contagious, incurable disease that is fatal for all members of the deer family and is currently documented in white-tailed deer, mule deer, sika deer, elk, moose, and caribou. While CWD has not been detected in Florida, it has been detected in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. You can help protect Florida deer populations from CWD in the following ways:
Take a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.
Youth Hunting Programs
The Youth Hunting Program provides opportunities for hunter safety graduates between 12 and 17 years old to experience hunting. Check out the calendar for safe, educational, mentored youth hunts.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events teach youth aged 18 and younger about leadership, safety and conservation while building skills and knowledge related to hunting, map and compass, wildlife identification and target shooting. Participants must have successfully completed a hunter safety course. Find and register for YHEC events.
