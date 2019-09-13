Sea turtle nests on Franklin County beaches begin to hatch this time of year so it's important to be careful on the beaches at night.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is also warning anyone who would drive an ATV, Truck or any motorized vehicle on Franklin County beaches, that you will be subject to arrest.
It is illegal to drive on any beach in Franklin County and it is especially importnt this time of year while baby sea turtles are hatching from their nests and crawling to the Gulf.
It is also important for beachgoers and beachfront homeowners to control their lights at night.
Without man-made light to confuse them, sea turtle hatchlings find the light sky over the dark ocean and that has always guided them safely to the Gulf of Mexico.
But man made light sources disorient the baby turtles and lead them away from the Gulf.
Many of the hatchlings fall prey to predators or dehydrate when they get caught in the sun.
There are a few simple steps people can take to protect the baby turtles– like turning off outdoor lights that are not needed for human safety, and focusing lights that are needed directly where they are needed, limiting the amount of light that spills onto the beach.
Use red or amber LEDs or bug bulbs outside; those bulbs emit a long-wavelength light that is less likely to confuse turtles on the beach.
And if you must use a flashlight on the beach, keep the beam focused on the ground in front of you.
Do not point it down the beach or toward the water.
Better yet you can purchase turtle safe flashlights at the Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint or at the lighthouse museum on St. George Island.
And of course, if you see hatchling sea turtles on the beach, don’t touch them unless you absolutely have to protect them from imminent danger.
Otherwise call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922)
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment