Monday, September 9, 2019

Fish and wildlife officers busted a couple of people for electro-fishing on the Apalachicola River in Gulf County last week.

Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.

It is illegal in Florida.

FWC officers were patrolling the Apalachicola River in Gulf County last week when they located a boat on the river with two people aboard and conducted a resource inspection.

They didn't find rods and reels.

What they did find was a shocking device, lead wire, and dip net.


Two misdemeanor citations were issued for harvesting freshwater fish by an illegal method.  


