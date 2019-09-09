Fish and wildlife officers busted a couple of people for electro-fishing on the Apalachicola River in Gulf County last week.
Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.
It is illegal in Florida.
FWC officers were patrolling the Apalachicola River in Gulf County last week when they located a boat on the river with two people aboard and conducted a resource inspection.
They didn't find rods and reels.
What they did find was a shocking device, lead wire, and dip net.
Two misdemeanor citations were issued for harvesting freshwater fish by an illegal method.
