The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is trying to get a better understanding of king mackerel in the Gulf of Mexico and would like some help from fishermen.
The Council is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of king mackerel is currently underway, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about king mackerel, or kingfish fishing, in recent years.
The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the king mackerel stock.
You can visit the Council's "Something's Fishy with Kingfish" page before October 4, 2019, to report anything you've noticed about King Mackerel in the Gulf of Mexico.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment