Franklin County commissioners have named September the 28th as National Estuaries Day in Franklin County.
The designation was made at the request of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to increase awareness of the importance of healthy estuaries and the need to protect them.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees nearly 234 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 people.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The public will be able to learn more about the Research Reserve on September the 27th during the annual Estuary Day at the Nature Center in Eastpoint.
The annual celebration includes educational booths and touch tanks as well as other hands on activities.
https://www.apalachicolareserve.com/
