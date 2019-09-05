The Franklin County commission this week recognized two sheriff's deputies for their bravery during the Eastpoint wildfire last year.
Commissioners on Tuesday presented proclamations of appreciation to Sgt. Jeff Hewitt and his son, Deputy Jared S. Hewitt for saving the lives of three Eastpoint residents as the wildfire burned around their vehicles.
The two were also named the 2019 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year by the Florida sheriff's Association for their heroism – its only the third time since 1990 that the award has been given to more than one officer.
The two were recognized for their life saving work on June 24th, 2018, when the deputies received a call that a family of three was trapped inside a burning truck on Buck Street.
Both deputies arrived at the flaming truck at the same time from opposite directions.
The vehicle was in the ditch and the front was already engulfed in flames.
Through their heroic actions they were able to save the husband and wife and their 4 year old son.
Because of their work there were no casualties during the Eastpoint fire.
