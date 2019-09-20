Franklin County Commissioners recognized a number of local 4-H participants this week for their good showing in the statewide 4-H photography contest.
Franklin County 4-H participants received 15 awards in the statewide photography contest including 4 first place awards.
First place winners included Allison Cruz, who won a 1st place prize in the junior division plant life category.
Sean Gray won 2 first place awards in architectural and still life.
Carl Leonard won a first place in 4-H themes.
The local 4-H group, which is known as the “making strides” 4-H club formed in 2015 and started as a horse club, but have been branching out since then and are now working on a number of interests including photography.
The group also goes to the 4-H meeting at the capitol each year, 4-H camp and Coastal cleanup.
Franklin County Commission chairman Noah Lockley said the board is proud of their accomplishments and told the group that what they are learning now will help them in life so keep up the good work.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment