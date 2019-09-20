FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

We have an abundance of miniature black panthers at this time waiting for their forever homes. We have boys, girls, long hair, short hair and medium hair. They are all absolutely beautiful and loving. They are vaccinated, felv and FIV negative and altered. Who wouldn't want one of these panthers for themselves?!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment