Forestry officials are urging residents across Northwest Florida to be careful with any outdoor burning.

A prolonged dry spell has put the Florida Panhandle at an escalated risk of wildfires and there is no call for significant rainfall over the next several days..
Officials have also been responding to some fires in our area lately and urge people to please use caution with outdoor burning at this time.
If you are grilling, please take that extra minute to make sure your coals are extinguished.
If you are burning, make sure that you have a water hose next to your pile and that you stay with it at all times while it is burning.
Report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
