Early voting begins Saturday for the Apalachicola City Run-off Elections.
City voters are returning to the polls to make a final decision for the city's mayor and for city commissioner for seat number 1.
Candidates in the Mayor's race are Kevin Begos and Valentina Webb.
Candidates for seat 1 on the City Commission are Despina George and Barry Hand
Early voting starts Saturday the 21st and will be held from 830 to 430 daily through Saturday, September the 28th.
You can early vote at the supervisor of elections office at 47 Avenue F in Apalachicola.
The election will be held on Tuesday, October the 1st .
