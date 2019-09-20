Franklin County hopes to have the new oil collection containers around the county by October the 1st.
The county was awarded a grant two years ago to handle the collection and disposal of used oil.
The program was scheduled to begin last October but then Hurricane Michael hit.
County solid waste director Fonda Davis said the containers are ready to go – there is just ta little work left to do at the Carrabelle location.
The oil collection program will help protect the environment by giving people a place to dispose of their used oil and anti-freeze for free so they don't pour it out where it can leach into the groundwater or the Bay.
People can also dispose of their used oil and fuel filters in the same containers.
The county already accepts used oil for free at the landfill on Highway 65 but the board feels the program will be more successful if the collection bins are spread out across the county so people don't have to travel to Eastpoint just to dispose of their used oil.
The bins will be emptied once or twice a month by a contractor paid through the grant funds.
The bins will be located at the City Yard in Carrabelle, near Scipio Creek in Apalachicola and at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
