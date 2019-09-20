Franklin County will soon be paying a little more to have local trash hauled away for disposal.
The county has an agreement with Waste Management to haul local trash to an incinerator in another county.
The cost to haul our trash away is 17 dollars a ton.
Under the agreement, Waste Management can increase the cost by a maximum of 3.5 percent every other year or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less.
This year the total price increase comes out to 60 cents per ton for a total of 17.60 cents per ton.
The commission tentatively approved the increase pending the county attorney checking over the specifics.
The attorney said the company has made mistakes with its math in the past.
The increase will take effect on October the 1st.
