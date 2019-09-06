Franklin County has reached a tentative agreement with the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle to help cover the cost of animal control.
Last month the county had asked both cities to kick in 7 thousand dollars each to cover the cost of an additional animal control officer on a permanent part-time basis to help respond to the growing number of calls the department is receiving.
The new worker would allow the county to have an officer on duty 7 days a week.
The cities said they could not pay the full amount this year as they have already begun finalizing their budgets, but would be able to pay 3500 dollars each this year and the full 7000 dollars beginning next year.
In addition, animal control calls will now go through the Sheriff’s dispatch so a city police officer can respond first and determine if an animal control officer is even needed.
That might reduce the amount of calls that require an animal control officer.
It would also give the county a better idea of where the animal control calls are coming from.
Running the calls through dispatch would also ensure that a city officer is on site to help control any angry pet owners who might try to hinder animal control from doing its job.
County Commissioners said they are OK with the proposal and now have the county attorney writing up a formal agreement.
