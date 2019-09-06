The Real Florida℠ Connection - Parks Make Life Bette

|
National Public Lands Day Strengthens Parks, People and Communities
Around this time last year, I was in the dirt at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park
pulling up invasive coral ardisia plants. I was part of a group led by Florida Conservation Corps
member Kelli Greene, whose job is building enthusiasm and support for invasive plant removal projects. Kelli had tasked us with clearing an acre of ardisia. The noxious weed crowds out every other plant. It must be pulled up root-and-all, or else it will produce more red seeds that persist and quickly spread.
It was National Public Lands Day, among the most significant single-day volunteer events in the nation. I went to the event at Maclay Gardens because volunteering in parks is fun and rewarding. Our energetic team of about 20 people made jokes and had a great sense of camaraderie as we pulled up plants and bagged them for disposal.
Once I learned how disruptive coral ardisia and other invasive plants are to nature, seeing a large group of them is a disturbing sight. The reward of park volunteering is seeing a forest without any coral ardisia, or a beach free of plastic debris, and knowing that it’s a better home for native plants and wildlife.
I remember that day at Maclay Gardens well because I made new friends and had a lot of fun. This year, I hope to have another memorable experience. Florida State Parks will host many opportunities to celebrate public lands beginning Saturday, September 21st, International Coastal Cleanup Day, through Saturday, September 28th, National Public Lands Day. Park entrance is free for many events, and they offer the opportunity to meet people who are excited to make America’s parks better for everyone.
Eric Draper
No comments:
Post a Comment