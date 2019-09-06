The Visit Florida Team will be Coming to Apalachicola next week.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council will host Visit Florida President and CEO
Dana Young and other Visit Florida team members in a meet and greet forum at the Fort Coombs Armory.
The Apalachicola visit is the culmination of a 10-stop statewide listening tour to help Visit
Florida learn how it can drive more visitors to area businesses.
The Visit Florida team has been on the road since mid August visiting with tourism officials and
learning about individual community tourism needs.
The statewide tour began in Miami and has moved up the state.
Franklin County’s visit represents the last leg of the trip.
All tourism business owners are invited to attend the Sept. 12 meeting to learn how Visit Florida-
funded projects have benefited the local economy in the past and to learn how Visit Florida can best
drive more tourism to individual businesses in Franklin County.
All tourism professionals and others interested in Florida tourism are invited to register for any of the
meetings throughout the state.
You can register online at visitflorida.com.
https://visitflorida.formstack.com/forms/community_tourism_meeting_franklin_county.
