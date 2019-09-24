Franklin County is running out of storage space.
The County warehouse by the old workcamp west of Apalachicola is full and county officials are now asking people to come get their stuff to help cleatr it out.
The county uses the warehouse to store old furniture and other county property until it can be uctioned to the public.
Recently the county tried to store some desks from the helath department there but discoveredthe old warehouse is filled with relief supplies from the Eastpoint wildfire as well as Hurricane Michael.
Items include everything from brand new mattresses to canned drinks.
There are also some campers and other large items parked outside the building.
A few of the items, like the mattresses, were put there by county offices and are being distributed as they can be.
Other items, however, are not county property and the commission wants them moved as soon as possible.
The county is sending letters to all groups to remove their items within the next 20 days.
The commission said it will also change the locks and get new keys so outside groups can't use the warehouse without county permission.
