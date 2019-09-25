The Franklin County School along with the Franklin County sheriff's office on Monday conducted a school wide search for contraband on campus.
The search was conducted at the beginning of the school day on the campus in the middle and high school grades.
Among confiscated items were vapes, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and over the counter medications.
All students found to have any of the prohibited items will face consequences and their parents were
notified.
The school district said that while they were disappointed that students are engaging in this type of activity, they are pleased that there were no weapons or illegal drugs found on campus.
School Superintendent Traci Moses said they will continue this process to deter violations of the student code of conduct and Florida Statutes in order to provide a safe learning environment.
She is also reminding students and parents that there is an anonymous tip line on the Franklin County School District website at www.franklincountyschools.org that is closely monitored.
The School district also offers a free school district app, called Franklin CountySD, which is
available for download to your mobile device, for all of the most up to date information
related to our schools.
