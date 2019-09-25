Franklin County’s legislative delegation was in Apalachicola Monday night to hear from local leaders and residents.
The purpose of the hearing was to let residents speak up about local issues in the hopes the legislature will address them when it convenes next year.
State representative Jason Shoaf and state senator Bill Montford heard from county officials on a number of issues including a request for 200 thousand dollars to help build a one mile long beach at Alligator Point to better protect the road there.
The money would be used to design the project; building the beach would likely cost 5 million dollars.
County officials also asked for money to help upgrade the Franklin County Emergency Management Office.
Franklin County’s EOC is a re-used 1960s National Weather Service building and it is
woefully inadequate to provide emergency operations for the county.
The county is also asking the state to turn over the old FSU Marine Lab on Alligator Point so it can be used for a public boat ramp and parking area to help address the growing number of clam and oyster farmers working at Alligator Harbor.
The land has been closed off to the public for at least 20 years and now that the state is
encouraged oyster farming in the county it needs to assist in solving the problem the industry is creating.
But it wasn't all requests for money.
The county also thanked our legislative delegation for its assistance – including a 750 thousand dollar grant after Hurricane Michael that will help with the rebuilding of Alligator Drive.
County officials also thanked the state for state of Florida absorbing the cost of
hurricane debris removal after Hurricane Michael in Franklin County, and other rural counties.
