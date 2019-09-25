Gulf County Sheriff's officials decided to go easy on a young boy from Wewahitchka who was making prank phone calls to 911.
On Tuesday, September 17th, the Gulf County Sheriff's Communications received multiple 911 prank calls from a young boy.
The boy called a total of five times and made statements to dispatchers including that, “police suck” and “I need toilet paper.”
Dispatchers were able to identify that the calls were being placed on a cell phone from Wewahitchka Elementary School.
The School Resource officer was notified and briefed and was then able to identify the student who made the calls.
The incident was turned over to school administrators in lieu of a criminal investigation.
In Florida, misuse of 911 can be charged as a first degree misdemeanor, which comes with potential penalties including a fine up to $1,000 and up to one year in jail.
If a person gets convicted of this offense four times, any subsequent offenses will be charged as a third degree felony which means a potential $5,000 fine and a prison sentence of up to five years.
