Franklin County school holds campus-wide contraband search

School Safety is a top priority in the Franklin County School District. The Franklin County School District in conjunction with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department works diligently to keep all schools safe for our students and staff. From time to time it is necessary to do a school-wide search for contraband on campus. We will continue this process to deter violations of the student code of conduct and Florida Statutes in order to provide a safe learning environment.
