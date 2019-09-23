Franklin County unemployment increased slightly in August.
The local unemployment rate was 3.5 percent last month, up from 3.3 percent in July.
177 people were looking for work in Franklin County in August; the workforce also decreased by 16 people.
Franklin County unemployment was on par with the statewide average of 3.5 percent, 23 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in August was 4.4 percent which is slightly lower than the month before, but Gulf County still has one of the higher unemployment rates in the state, something that has been true since Hurricane Michael hit the area last October.
There were 270 people looking for work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in August; Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
