Monday, September 23, 2019
Franklin County’s coastline is a lot cleaner today thanks to a hundreds of volunteers and a lot of work.
The annual Coastal Cleanup was held Saturday removing over 13 thousand pounds of trash and debris from the local waterfront.
In total 369 volunteers took part in the one-day cleanup and picked up 276 bags of trash.
There is still large amounts of construction and home materials still on the beaches.
Volunteers collected as much as they could manage, and the county will collect what the volunteers couldn’t collect.
The trash was primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found a cellphone speaker system, crime scene tape, an American flag, 3 dead snakes, party confetti, a Mexican laundry detergent bottle, a Nature Conservancy “No trespassing sign” for Bristol Florida, a firepit, women’s underwear,a picnic table and a joint.
