The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its queen.
Franklin County High School junior Olivia Dutrow was crowned Miss Florida Seafood Saturday night.
Olivia is the daughter of Jeff and Donna Dutrow, of Apalachicola.
She was selected from a field of six contestants.
The title comes with a 1000 dollar scholarship.
Olivia will be pretty busy over the next few months publicizing the 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival.
She’ll take part in parades around the region and make appearances on area television and radio stations.
She’ll also stay busy during the festival, which is scheduled for November 1st and 2nd this year.
As queen she’ll officially open the event, as well as head up the annual parade.
And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking and oyster eating contests.
And if you would like to stay up to date on all of the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
