Ghosts and Lanterns and Art this month! The monthly E-newsletter from the Franklin County TDC

|
Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern-Making Workshops and Festival Coming in October
The historic Crooked River lighthouse, located just west of Carrabelle on Highway 98, will host the annual Lantern Fest on Saturday, October 19 from 6-10 pm. This unique festival is best known for its twinkling display of more than 100 colorful lanterns and luminaries strung throughout the park. Lantern Fest also features music, storytelling, interpretative dance and evening climbs to the top of the 103-foot tall 1895 maritime landmark overlooking St. George Sound. Featured musical performers this year will be the gifted Tallahassee-based Celtic duo, Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges. Festival details here.
Learn how to make these colorful lanterns at two lantern-making workshops prior to the Lantern Fest. On Tuesday, October 1 and again on Saturday October 5, the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will hold two lantern-making workshops at the Crooked River Lighthouse keeper's house. Materials, instruction and hands on help will be provided at each workshop. Participants are then encouraged to bring their glowing creation to the Lantern Fest celebration on Saturday, October 19. Click here for workshop details and cost.
Chestnut Street Cemetery Ghostwalk October 26
Hauntings will abound Saturday, October 26 in Apalachicola when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. For the uninitiated, this tour features many longtime residents of Apalachicola, or actual descendants in costume, portraying figures from history who are buried at Chestnut Street Cemetery. For history buffs, this walk through time takes you back to the early 1800s when the city was a hub of activity for the maritime industry. Click for Details.
Florida Seafood Festival, November 1-2
Florida’s oldest maritime festival kicks off its 56th year on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 in historic Apalachicola. Held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River, this event annually draws thousands and features fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contest. This year’s festival music headliner will be Parmalee, the quintessential American Country band from North Carolina. Click for details.
Farmers Market October 12, 26 in Apalach
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavilion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
Riverkeeper Paddle October 26Join the Riverkeepers for a monthly paddle event on Saturday, October 26. The volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based. Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Click here for details.
Guided Tours of St. Vincent October 15-18The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with the Friends of St. Vincent will host a week’s worth of fun Fall activities as part of its Wild Week Guided Tours October 15-18. The four day event, which will take place on St. Vincent Island, will feature different activities each day including guided tours with expert speakers speaking about the migratory birds, aquatic habitat, red wolves and turtles that nest on St. Vincent Island. The wild week events are free but you must register.
Happy Birthday ANERR!
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Designated by Congress in 1979, the Reserve is the second largest research reserve in the nation comprising over 234,000 acres of pristine bay, river and uplands that provide essential habitat for countless species of fish and wildlife including those that are economically important like shrimp, crabs and oysters. ANERR staff host the area bay friendly and ecology workshops throughout the year.
The ANERR Visitor Center is located off Island Drive in Eastpoint, near the bridge to St. George Island. The visitor center features exhibits on the flora and fauna of the area, giant live fish tanks, video, and a ½ scale model oyster boat. The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center features group programs, state-of- the-art exhibits and a great collection of local cultural artifacts. The nature center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
|
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash October 12
The St. George Island Business Association will host the annual St. George Island Art & Wine Splash on Saturday, October 12. The event features talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents at various Island locations beginning at 2 pm to 5 pm. and a special Wine Walk will be featured.
St. George Island Annual Pink Out October 11
The 7th Annual St. George Island Pink Out fundraiser to help fight breast cancer will be held Friday, October 11 beginning at 6 pm at Paddy's Raw Bar. This annual St. George Island event features food, refreshments a Mr. Pink- Out contest and a silent auction. All proceeds go to
Franklin Needs Inc., to help provide mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation.
Panhandle Players Present The Boarders Oct. 25-27
The Panhandle Players present their first show of the season, “The Boarders” at the Chapman Theatre October 25-27. This 80s inspired thriller is bound to leave you on the edge of your seat. Click here for ticket information and details.
TDC launches Fall Seafood Getaway
The Franklin County TDC launches its latest getaway this month with a Seafood-themed vacation! Winners will receive coastal lodging, fresh local seafood meals in area restaurants and a special tour of a seafood processing company. The contest will run through October 15 just in time to enjoy the cool weather along the coast. Click here to enter!
No comments:
Post a Comment