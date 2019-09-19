NOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 18, 2019

Upcoming Events
September 19
: Public hearing on a proposed rule to address bluefin tuna bycatch in the Atlantic HMS pelagic longline fishery
in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
September 19–20
: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Charleston, South Carolina.
September 19–30
: Free tours every weekday at NOAA Fisheries’ Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute
in Juneau, Alaska.
September 23
: Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshop
in Warwick, Rhode Island.
September 23–November 4
: Five informational sessions on proposed changes to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
.
September 24
: Engagement session
hosted by the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Cooperative Research Branch
in Hampton, Virginia.
September 24–26
: New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
September 26
: Annual public meeting, via webinar, of the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group
for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment.
October 7–10
: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Durham, North Carolina.
October 9
: Public scoping webinar/conference call on NOAA Fisheries’ intent to prepare a draft Amendment 12 to the 2006 Consolidated Atlantic HMS Fishery Management Plan
.
October 10
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Somerville, Massachusetts.
October 16 and 18
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in New Jersey and Florida.
October 19–24
: Three stakeholder workshops on New England recreational fishing management
in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island; please register in advance.
October 21–24
: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Galveston, Texas.
October 21–24
: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
November 13–14
: East Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in New Castle, New Hampshire.
January 17
: Maine Aquaculture Research, Development, and Education Forum
in Belfast, Maine.
February 12–13
: West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in Renton, Washington.
