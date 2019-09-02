If you haven't been bay scalloping in the St. Joe Bay this year you should go soon.
The season will close on Sunday, September the 15th.
And by all accounts it is a good year for scalloping in the St. Joe Bay.
Researchers with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute found an average of 66 scallops in St. Joseph Bay per every 200 square meters.
Last year they found only around 8 scallops in the same area, and the all time average is only 12 and a half scallops per 200 square meters
Scallops may be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment