Tomorrow is election day in the City of Apalachicola.
Voters will choose a new mayor a well as two city commissioners.
There are three candidates for mayor, Kevin Begos, Amy Hersey and Valentina Webb.
There are 4 candidates for Seat 1 which is currently held by Mitchell Bartley.
They are Despina George, Barry Hand, George Mahr and Ramon Lopez.
There are two candidates for City Commission seat two currently held by Jimmy Elliot.
Adriane Elliott and Torben Madson are seeking the seat.
Polling stations will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday.
