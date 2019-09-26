NOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 25, 2019

|
The Secretary of Commerce has determined that a commercial fishery failure due to a fishery resource disaster occurred for multiple fisheries between 2017 and 2019 in Alaska, California, Georgia, and South Carolina. Additionally, the Secretary determined that a catastrophic regional fishery disaster occurred for Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama due to extreme flooding events. The determinations make these fisheries eligible for NOAA Fisheries disaster assistance.
Last week, NOAA Fisheries released our 2019 Improving International Fisheries Management Report to Congress. The report identifies nations with vessels reported to be engaged in illegal, unreported, or unregulated (IUU) fishing activities. It also includes certification determinations of nations previously identified for these activities in the 2017 report.
NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program announced $16 million in federal funding awards to support 42 research projects and collaborative programs aimed at advancing sustainable aquaculture in the United States. Building on recent investments, these projects tap the aquaculture expertise contained within Sea Grant’s network of university-based professionals.
NOAA Fisheries consults with other federal agencies and tribes regarding federal actions that may impact endangered and threatened species, designated critical habitats, and essential fish habitats. This week, we released a newly upgraded and more efficient consultation tracking online system, the Environmental Consultation Organizer, to replace our previous system.
The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies announced seven recipients of the 2019 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources. Established in 2016 and selected by the Association, NOAA, and other federal agencies, the awards recognize outstanding leadership supporting the resilience of America’s vital natural resources in the face of a changing climate.
Next Monday, September 30, join SeafoodSource, the Seafood Nutrition Partnership, and NOAA Fisheries for a webinar titled Seafood and Human Health: The Science behind Increasing Consumption Sustainably. Dr. Mike Rust, the science advisor for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Aquaculture, will be one of the panelists. The webinar will start at 2pm ET.
Alaska
New seafloor maps show for the first time the course of ancient glaciers that shaped essential habitat for the western Gulf of Alaska’s abundant fish, seabirds, and marine mammals. Scientists from NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Geological Survey integrated a collection of new and historic datasets to create the first high-definition view of the underwater region.
Northern fur seals are known to breed on only a few isolated islands in the North Pacific Ocean. Check in with our scientists conducting fur seal surveys in the Pribilof Islands as they test new camera technology and image processing software to improve survey efficiency.
Pacific Islands
Since 2011, NOAA Fisheries and partners have conducted what is now the most rigorous satellite tagging study of foraging green sea turtles and hawksbill sea turtles in the world. This summer, this research team located, hand captured, and tagged 19 turtles in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Data from the satellite tags provide important insights into sea turtle spatial ecology.
NOAA field biologists have returned to Honolulu after 3 months at remote camps in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands. There, they researched—and rescued—some of the most iconic and endangered species in Hawaii: Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles. Learn more about the history of this study and the results from the 2019 field season.
NOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Regional Office has published an overview and answers to frequently asked questions about marine mammal strandings in the Hawaiian Islands. Learn how to report a stranding, how PIRO and partners respond to strandings, and how NOAA tries to engage Hawaiian cultural practitioners in the process.
NOAA scientists and their partners at the University of Guam and the University of Hawaii worked with coastal resource managers and stakeholders to create an integrated monitoring strategy for Guam’s Manell-Guess Habitat Focus Area. This interdisciplinary approach helps managers understand the human dimensions of ecosystem management.
Greater Atlantic
The Atlantic Marine Assessment Program for Protected Species collects information on the abundance and distribution of marine mammals, sea turtles, and seabirds along the U.S. East Coast. Currently in its 10th year and now renewed for five more, the program is jointly funded by NOAA, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Navy.
