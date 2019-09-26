FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

GOMEZ is one of a litter of six, 7 week old Cattle Dog mixes being cared for at the shelter at this time. They are social, playful, roly-poly puppies and each is cuter than the next. There are three females and three males and are ready for adoption. They can be released at 8 weeks of age.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
