Thursday, September 26, 2019
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will celebrate its 20th National Estuaries Day on Friday.
National Estuaries Day is a way to draw attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees nearly 234 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 people.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Make sure to join the Reserve on Friday from 130 to 530 as they hold their 20th Estuaries Day celebration
Estuaries Day includes plenty of activities including touch tanks, exhibits, fish printing, prescribed fire activities and estuary-themed games.
There are also free National Estuaries Day T-shirt while they last.
Estuaries Day will be held at the research reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
