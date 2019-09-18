September 21st would be a great day to visit Carrabelle's three museums.
The Carrabelle history museum, the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum and the Crooked River lighthouse are all taking part in the Smithsonian’s Museum Day.
That means free admission all day and extended hours for all three sites.
The museums will be open from 10 am to 5 pm with special activities and exhibits including Camp Gordon Johnston’s WWII military vehicles, an exhibit of musical instruments at the Carrabelle History Museum and tower climbs at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will also dedicate the new museum building to Sid Winchester who played a big role in the creation of the museum and the Museum has a new display of a half-scale model of a Higgins Boat.
In observance of this year’s Museum Day theme, “Year of Music”, the Carrabelle History Museum will be featuring nostalgic and folk music as well as several musical instruments in its collection.
The museum will also be introducing a Museum Scavenger Hunt .
The Carrabelle lighthouse will let kids make their own model of the Crooked River Lighthouse with card stock and the lighthouse will play maritime heritage music recordings during the day.
There will also be a lantern-making workshop at the Keeper’s House from 1-4:30 pm.
To take part in the event just download your Museum Day Live! tickets at www.Smithsonian.com/museumday.
