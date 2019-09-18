The Florida Seafood Festival will hold its annual Miss Florida Seafood Pageant this Saturday at the Franklin county School.
6 young ladies will compete for the chance to represent the Seafood Festival as Miss Florida Seafood.
There are 4 seniors and 2 juniors.
Contestants this year include Jadyn Luberto, Madelyn Thompson, Takiah Ford, Kassidy Fisher, Olivia Dutrow and Krista Fuller.
Miss Florida Seafood wins a 1000 dollar scholarship from the seafood festival committee and attends several parades in surrounding counties to help promote Franklin County seafood and the Florida Seafood Festival.
The Queen also makes several personal appearances on TV and radio to promote the Florida Seafood Festival and Franklin County seafood.
The pageant will be held this Saturday evening at 7 PM at the Franklin County School.
The 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival will be held November 1st and at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
