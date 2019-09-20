The Franklin County Commission gave final approval to its 2019-2020 budget Tuesday night.
The over 58.6 million dollar budget will take effect on October the 1st.
The new budget represents about a .75 percent tax increase over the current budget.
The amount of the budget that will be paid by local taxpayers is a little over 12 million dollars which is about 200 thousand dollars more than last year.
Much of the local tax increase comes from a 2 percent across the board cost of living increase for county workers as well as increases in the cost of health insurance and in payments to the Florida retirement system.
The county also increased the budgets for several county departments and constitutional offices.
Under the new budget, people with a 150 thousand dollar home and a 50 thousand dollar homestead exemption will see their annual taxes decrease by about 25 dollars in the coming year.
If you have a 100 thousand dollar home that is homesteaded you’ll pay about 4 dollars less in taxes.
