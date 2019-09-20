Fall Greenways and Trails Newsletter

Fall 2019
As October rolls around, a touch of fall can be felt in the air — perfect for getting outdoors!
Florida has more than 9,200 miles of hiking, bicycling, equestrian and shared-use trails and over 4,000 miles of paddling trails that provide enormous benefits for Florida’s economy, tourism, and the health of visitors and residents.
October is brimming with statewide recreational activities, appealing to the varied interests of Florida’s residents and guests.
Various trail-related events are being offered at Florida State Parks throughout the month, including fall wildflower and butterfly walks. To find an extended list of activities occurring in an area near you, explore the Florida State Parks events webpage.
.
And be sure to check out the Online Trail Calendar
on the Office of Greenways and Trails website for more trail offerings.
by Eric Draper, Florida State Parks Director
On a recent bike ride on the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail
, I saw a diverse group of trail users enjoying fresh air and outdoor exercise. A young parent pushing a stroller reminded me of the importance of teaching our children to make fitness a part of their lives.
Outdoor activity has a tremendous positive impact on our health, fitness and emotional well-being. That’s why the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Recreation and Parks continues to strengthen its support of outdoor recreation for public health and fitness across the state. This means going beyond state parks and trails and into communities to inspire people to get active outdoors. For example, the Outdoor Florida app
now gives anyone with a smartphone or computer the ability to search for recreation opportunities on public lands statewide.
Because we want to help outdoor advocates and local trail champions spread the message about the many benefits of trails, DEP is planning an initiative that will promote outdoor recreation online and in print. The initiative also will include advocacy training resources and a statewide summit in 2020.
A big part of making the case for outdoor recreation is showing leaders how spending time outdoors is already a favorite activity for most Floridians. Our research shows that outdoor recreation is important to nine in 10 residents. County-level studies of recreation preferences and economic benefits guide the new State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan
.
We know that there is great demand for opportunities for walking, wildlife viewing, cycling and hiking in Florida, and trails are among the top four community amenities sought by homeowners of all ages. When communities invest in infrastructure for bicycling and other outdoor activities, it pays big dividends for the enjoyment and health of residents and visitors, and for local and state economies.
I’m proud to live in a state with more than 13,600 parks and recreation areas and 9,000 miles of multi-use trails. This system is growing, and our mission is to inspire and equip people to head outdoors and enjoy these resources to the fullest.
by Doug Alderson
From bike races to kayak poker runs, many nonprofit groups use trail events as fun opportunities to raise funds. Most of these events involve the participant paying an upfront registration fee, and additional funds are often raised through the sale of T-shirts, food and other items. But the Apalachicola Riverkeeper
has taken trail event fundraising to a new level.
In 2007 and 2008, the Riverkeeper organized group kayaking trips down the entire Apalachicola River from Lake Seminole to Apalachicola. These 107-mile trips featured educational presentations by scientists, activists, commercial fishermen and timber men. Inspired by these trips, Earl Morrogh, then a volunteer on the Riverkeeper board of directors, added a fundraising component. He called it RiverTrek,
and the idea was for paddlers to solicit sponsors in a type of paddle-a-thon to raise funds for the Riverkeeper. The first few trips raised a few thousand dollars each year, but as other volunteer coordinators were brought in and the groups became larger and more focused, significant funds were raised for the Riverkeeper to the tune of $50,000 to $60,000 per year.
This year, 16 paddlers and their volunteer support crew are gearing up for RiverTrek on October 8-12. There is a near equal mix of men and women, millennials and baby boomers, and they hail from Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Some have completed the trek several times, while others are new to the experience.
“Our advocacy and education programs are supported through RiverTrek donations,” said Apalachicola Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman, “and the community awareness-raising aspect of RiverTrek is tremendous. The paddlers are all out talking to their respective neighbors, colleagues and friends about the importance of the Apalachicola River and Bay.”
Volunteer fundraising efforts have included events at breweries, neighborhood and community meet-and-greet gatherings, an ice-cream social, fish fry and bingo party. Each paddler is asked to raise at least $1,000, but as with every RiverTrek, a friendly competition has begun as to who can raise the most money. This year, first-time RiverTrekker Lee Rigby of Woodville, Florida, a leader in the elevator business, has raised an all-time individual high of $12,000.
For Britney Moore, a planning coordinator with OGT, RiverTrek has been an annual tradition for five years. “Since October is officially Florida’s Greenways & Trails Month, I thought what better way to promote trails than to gain firsthand knowledge of one of our most treasured resources so I can share with others the importance of protecting and conserving our natural environment,” she said.
