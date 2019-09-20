US Congressman Neal Dunn will be at the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum at Carrabelle Beach on Saturday

Congressman Neal Dunn will be at the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum at Carrabelle Beach on Saturday to take part in a ceremony dedicating the new museum building in honor of Sid Winchester.
Sidney Winchester was a Carrabelle native and served as a U.S. Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and was a key supporter for over 20 years of the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum.
Congressman Dunn will make two special presentations.
During the Congressional Legislative Delegation visit in June 2019 to Normandy, France for the
75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings, Congressman Dunn presented a container of sand from
Carrabelle Beach to the Utah Beach D-Day Museum located at Utah Beach in Normandy, France.
This Saturday, the Congressman will present a container of sand from Utah Beach to the
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum.
Carrabelle Beach is the location where the 4th Infantry Division conducted practice amphibious
assaults in 1943 as part of their training at Camp Gordon Johnston.
The 4th Infantry Division subsequently made some of the first amphibious assaults of D-Day at Utah Beach in June 1944.
Following this first honor, Congressman Dunn will then present a flag to the Camp Gordon
Johnston Museum.
Sidney Winchester’s wife, Bobbye, will accept the flag on behalf of the museum in honor of Sidney's service both to his country and to the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.
The Utah Beach sand and the flag will be displayed at the museum.
All are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony on Saturday starting 11:00 a.m. at Camp Gordon
Johnston WWII Museum.
The Museum is located at 1873 Highway 98 West directly across from the Carrabelle Beach Park.
