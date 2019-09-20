The Franklin County Commission voted Tuesday night to withhold over 36 thousand dollars in county funding to the Franklin County Humane Society over access to the gun range on Highway 65.
The Humane Society closed the only access road to the County gun range on September the 15th.
The road runs across Humane Society property that was donated to them by Franklin County in 1988.
The Humane Society says the noise from the gun range is negatively affecting the animals at the shelter and people are shooting improper targets, such as tvs.
Franklin County Commissioners were not pleased with the decision, especially this close to hunting season when more people use the range to site their rifles.
The commission said it finds it unacceptable for the humane society to accept public property for free, accept public tax dollars to operate and then claim that the pre-existing road and gun range interfere with their operations.
During the final public budget hearing on Tuesday the County commission voted to move the Humane Society funding to a “reserve for contingency fund” which means the money can be given to the Humane Society in the future if the two groups can work out their differences.
The county is also taking legal action against the Humane Society to try to resolve the issue in court.
