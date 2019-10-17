17 people will take off next Tuesday on a 107 mile journey along the entire length of the Apalachicola River.The group is taking part in RiverTrek, the Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual awareness and fundraising campaign supporting their outreach and advocacy efforts.
The volunteer kayak paddlers will travel the length of the Apalachicola River in 5 days, averaging 20+ miles per day with additional side-trips.
Each night the paddlers set up camp along the river’s bank.
Along their journey, the team will meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and scientists to learn as much as they can during their trip.
This is the 12th year of the event.
The paddlers also raise money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper –
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek.
Checks can also be mailed to P.O. Box 8, Apalachicola, FL 32329.
