Extension offices across North Florida are collecting peanut butter in October to help feed hungry families in our area.
They call it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through November 27st at the University of Florida IFAS Extension office at theFranklin County Courthouse.
You can also bring donations to the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, the First Baptist Christian School and the Franklin County School.
The Extension offices are working with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
Last year the event collected nearly 5200 jars of peanut butter.
In addition to the donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association also contributes more than 3,000 jars.
Peanuts are a major crop in the Panhandle.
Growers produced 244,000 tons of peanuts in 2016.
