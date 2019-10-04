Friday, October 4, 2019

The Real Florida℠ Connection – America’s Best State Parks

florida state parks - the real florida CONNECTION
director Eric Draper

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

We are proud to announce that the Florida Park Service is the winner of the 2019 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation.
This award honors the terrific work of our staff, volunteers and partners.You can watch our Gold Medal video to see some of their accomplishments. The Gold Medal also recognizes how much visitors value state parks. Thank you for supporting Florida State Parks, sharing your favorite places and being part of our community. The people who value parks and the natural and cultural resources they protect make our park system a success. 
We are also grateful for the support and leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
In Florida, we congratulate the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department and Naval Air Station Whiting Field for being named finalists. Other finalists for the national award include Tennessee State Parks, Maryland State Parks and Washington State Parks.
The best way to support and celebrate Florida State Parks is to visit a park near you.

Four gold medal rings

Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

Trail 1 cropped

8 Florida State Parks with Amazing Trails

October is Florida Greenways and Trails Month, so we put together this list of Florida State Parks that are home to scenic and unique trail systems. Check out any of these parks for a memorable time exploring Florida’s landscapes.   


Trails: Where Do They Come From, Where Do They Go?

Trails: Where Do They Come From, Where Do They Go? 

Placed end to end, the trails in Florida State Parks would stretch from South Florida to New Hampshire. There are more than 1,500 miles of trails for hikers, bicyclists and equestrians. How did so many miles of trails come to be?


Pumpkins at Camp Helen (Short Crop)

October Events: Pumpkin Patches and Spooky Springs

From haunted trails to trick-or-treating, Florida State Parks are the best destination for Halloween fun. You can take photos with silly scarecrows or go on a haunted tram ride. 


How to Snap the Perfect Park Picture with Your Cellphone

How to Snap the Perfect Park Picture with Your Cellphone 

Staff and volunteers at Koreshan State Park are showing visitors how to get great photos of their park experiences with only an ordinary smartphone camera.


EVENTS

Watercolor Class

Enjoy a relaxing morning in the park learning new tips and tricks or just have fun painting with other fellow enthusiasts. 

Gold Head's 80th Birthday Celebration

Join us in celebrating Gold Head's 80th Birthday! Enjoy historic demonstrations, food trucks, live entertainment, Florida history, and a tractor show.

A Timeless Glimpse Into Florida's Elegant Past

Be a part of a ranger-led program that unveils the craftsmanship, elegant materials, and lore of the lodge at Wakulla Springs. 

Paddleboard Yoga

Join us every Sunday morning for paddleboard yoga! Reservations required.  

Find more Florida State Park events



