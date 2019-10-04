The Real Florida℠ Connection – America’s Best State Parks

|
We are proud to announce that the Florida Park Service is the winner of the 2019 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation.
This award honors the terrific work of our staff, volunteers and partners.You can watch our Gold Medal video
to see some of their accomplishments. The Gold Medal also recognizes how much visitors value state parks. Thank you for supporting Florida State Parks, sharing your favorite places and being part of our community. The people who value parks and the natural and cultural resources they protect make our park system a success.
We are also grateful for the support and leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Eric Draper
